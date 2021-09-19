Duane 'Dog' Chapman's wedding was almost derailed after threats of sabotage.

The 68-year-old TV star tied the knot for the sixth time earlier this month with Francie Frane in Colorado but the ceremony was nearly plunged into crisis after anonymous threats.

According to The National Enquirer newspaper, there was a threat to throw paint on Francie's wedding dress and picket the ceremony.

Elsewhere, a guest reported that their car's tyres had been deflated and it was later found that they had been slashed with razor blades while another member of the wedding party claimed that vandals had left a pungent smell in their car.

The wedding had already been shrouded by a family row as the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star didn't invite his daughters Cecily, 28, and Bonnie, 22, after they accused him of making racist comments and cheating on his late wife Beth, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

The ceremony was conducted by the couple's friend and minister Katie Souza, who shared an amusing anecdote about how the pair got together – as Francie had no idea of the bounty hunter's fame.

Katie said: "People around you accused you of living under a rock because you didn't know who Dog was!"

Francie, who was also grieving after the death of her husband Bob before meeting Dog, was emotional during the couple's vows.

She said: "What I thought was the end was just the very beginning.

"We have walked alongside each other through one of the hardest things we could ever face in life and through that we've found an incredible friendship and inner strength we didn't know we had...

"I will walk alongside you to the ends of the Earth and back and be your loyal wife, your best friend and your biggest fan."