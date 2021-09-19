Rita Ora is in a "great place" with Taika Waititi.

The 30-year-old singer - who previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris, Ricky Hil, and Rob Kardashian - has been romancing the 46-year-old filmmaker for several months and though she is reluctant to talk about their relationship because she's learned from her mistakes, she confirmed things are going well between them.

She told Australia's Vogue magazine: "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that.

"I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. Yeah … I learned a lot in my 20s."

It was claimed last month that Rita - who bought a new house in London last year - is moving to Los Angeles to live with the 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker.

A source said recently: "Rita snapped up her London pad with plans to keep it as her main home.

"But it's become increasingly obvious for her that LA is going to be where she lives for the foreseeable.

"Last year, Rita left the UK and hasn't been back since. It feels a bit like there are some bad memories in London and she's happy to start afresh in LA where there are loads of new opportunities.

"Her boyfriend Taika is based in LA too, so when she's been there working recently they have been spending a lot of time together.

"Obviously she still has lots of friends and family in the UK but realistically she isn't going to be spending as much time in London."

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer and Taika were first spotted together in Australia in April but it has been reported that they started dating in March.

A source previously said: "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other."

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker split from her last boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she left the UK for Australia to film 'The Voice'.