Hrvy is "good friends" with Emma Raducanu and can't wait to catch up with her in person.

The 'Runaway With It' singer - whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell - has spoken with the teenage tennis star since her record-breaking US Open victory last weekend and admitted his pal is still "stunned" about her victory, and he's looking forward to seeing her now that she's back in the UK.

He said: “I’ve spoken to her since she won. What an absolute star. She’s amazing.

“We chat all the time. We’re close. We’re good friends.

“She’s just stunned about winning. I watched the match with my whole family, like the rest of the nation.

“She is a lovely girl and she makes me proud to be British.

“She’s waving the flag for us. She’s a talented young girl in the sports industry and she created a really amazing awareness.”

And the 22-year-old star is hoping to pick up some tips from Emma, 18, as they're going to play tennis when they meet.

He added to The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “I’m going to play tennis with her soon. I’m sure she can probably teach me a thing or two.

“It makes me sound really bouji but my family used to have a tennis court, so I actually grew up with the sport.”

Hrvy - who first befriended Emma on social media - is hoping to offer the sportwoman help with coping with the glare of fame in return.

He said: “I think people can be harder on young women and judge them.

“Men can get away with a lot more and that shouldn’t be the case. Women seem to get it a lot harder on social media. I’ve got a lot of female friends and I’m close to my mum.”