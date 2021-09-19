Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 56-year-old star has taken to Twitter to confirm he's been diagnosed with the illness, and has also urged his social media followers to get vaccinated against the virus.
Chris - who actually received the vaccine earlier this year - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. (sic)"
Chris previously revealed on a late-night chat show that he'd been vaccinated against the virus.
The actor - who has more than five million Twitter followers - quipped on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I'm two-shots Rock, that's what they call me."
Chris subsequently pointed out that he'd actually received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.
The stand-up star jokingly added: "That's the food stamps of vaccines."
In January, Chris admitted he couldn't wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The comedian also discussed the doubts that surrounded the vaccine at the time - especially within the black community in the US.
Speaking to Gayle King and defending the COVID-19 vaccine, Chris explained: "I'm gonna put it this way ... do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes.
"Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."
During their interview, Gayle observed that Chris - who is one of the world's best-known stand-up stars - was taking the pandemic "very seriously".
The veteran TV host noted that they were conducting the interview outside his home and they were like "human popsicles" in the winter weather.