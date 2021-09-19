Chris Rock reveals he has COVID-19

Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 56-year-old star has taken to Twitter to confirm he's been diagnosed with the illness, and has also urged his social media followers to get vaccinated against the virus.

Chris - who actually received the vaccine earlier this year - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. (sic)"

Chris previously revealed on a late-night chat show that he'd been vaccinated against the virus.

The actor - who has more than five million Twitter followers - quipped on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I'm two-shots Rock, that's what they call me."

Chris subsequently pointed out that he'd actually received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.

The stand-up star jokingly added: "That's the food stamps of vaccines."

In January, Chris admitted he couldn't wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The comedian also discussed the doubts that surrounded the vaccine at the time - especially within the black community in the US.

Speaking to Gayle King and defending the COVID-19 vaccine, Chris explained: "I'm gonna put it this way ... do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes.

"Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."

During their interview, Gayle observed that Chris - who is one of the world's best-known stand-up stars - was taking the pandemic "very seriously".

The veteran TV host noted that they were conducting the interview outside his home and they were like "human popsicles" in the winter weather.

