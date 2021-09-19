Frankie Bridge can't understand the fuss about living with her in-laws.

The 32-year-old pop star - who has Parker, seven, and Carter, six, with husband Wayne - has insisted she's happy living under the same roof as her in-laws, Wendy and Mick.

The brunette beauty said: "Everyone is obsessed with them living with us, but I don’t know any different. They’ve not always lived with us, but they’ve always been around."

Wendy and Mick actually moved in with Frankie and Wayne when Parker was a toddler.

However, in spite of their unusual dynamic, Frankie doesn't feel any extra pressure at home.

She told Fabulous magazine: "I’m not an arguer, I wouldn’t shout at Wayne anyway. But if he said something I didn’t agree with, I would say it in front of them."

In August, Frankie praised Wayne for helping her through her battles with depression and anxiety.

The singer heaped praise on the former soccer star, explaining that he "made the effort to learn what was going on" when the pair began their relationship in 2011.

She said: "It was a lot for him to take on that early in our relationship, but he really made the effort to learn what was going on, stayed in touch with my doctors and tried to understand as best he could. I couldn't ask for more."

The Saturdays star also revealed that her bandmates - Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, Una Healy and Vanessa White - have been supportive during her mental health struggles.

Frankie explained: "The girls have always been so supportive of me, especially when I first decided to speak about it publicly.

"We keep in touch regularly. It's been a bit harder to see them with our busy schedules and throughout the past year, but we have a WhatsApp group we chat on all the time and we're always supporting and love to hear about each other's new ventures and projects."