Anthony Anderson thinks "it's time" he finally wins an Emmy Award.

The 51-year-old actor has been nominated for numerous Emmys during the course of his career, and he's now determined to win the gong for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at this year's ceremony.

Anthony - who has been nominated for his role in 'Black-ish' - shared: "I was ready for the nomination streak to end a long time ago. This is the seventh nomination. 11 total, but yeah I'm done with the nomination part.

"It's time for a win. I'll be honest. It's time for a win."

Anthony suspects he'll be overcome with emotion if he does manage to lift the award on Sunday night (19.09.21).

He told People: "I'll probably cry, scream, I might even cuss a little bit. I don't know. You never know until you're in that moment."

The actor - who has previously appeared in 'The Bernie Mac Show' and 'All About the Andersons' - jokingly quipped: "Will I have something prepared? Yes. Will I go off script? Yes. Will I probably lose my mind and lose my place? Yes. Will they probably play music to get me off the stage? Yes."

Anthony stars in 'Black-ish' alongside the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi.

And the actor previously admitted that he'll miss the show's cast and crew, with the sitcom finishing at the end of the eighth season.

He said: "I’m going to miss going to work every day with the people that I work with, my television family.

"And that’s not just the family in front of the camera, but the people that you will never hear or know about who make our show work. From the grips, to the carpenters, to hair and make-up people, to the writers, lighting and camera men and women. Those are my people."