Jennifer Aniston has adopted an holistic approach to wellness.

The 52-year-old actress admits that her approach has evolved markedly over the years, and she now thinks it's important to have an open-minded outlook.

The Hollywood star reflected: "Universally, we're all going to grow up and get old. You can't deny that, that is a guarantee.

"But we can be vital and we can be thriving in our older years. Our society loves to say, 'Oh, you're this age, now you go downhill. And now you go off to pasture and that's it, buh-bye. You're no longer valuable or useful to society.' And that's just so wrong. I just think that's just wrong."

Jennifer explained that her new approach to wellness extends well beyond nutrition.

She told E! News: "It's not just nutritional, it's emotional, it's spiritual. Be really mindful about what you put into your ears, your eyes, what you intake, the social media that you put in, the news. It's very, very, very, very crucial to our well-being."

Jennifer credits her love of health and wellness to her late mom, Nancy Dow.

She shared: "My mom was a big health junkie.

"When I was a kid, I didn't get any of the fun Froot Loops or Captain Crunches or Wonder Breads. I was wheat germ and oatmeal, every kind of sprouted anything. My mom was always very health conscious and she did yoga, and so I grew up in it."

However, the actress' approach changed dramatically when she left home as a teenager.

She said: "My sort of teenage rebellion was eating bad food.

"All of a sudden, I was having whatever I wanted. I was having Fruity Pebbles! Then I started to notice such a significant change in the way I felt. I was exhausted, I was grumpy, my skin was awful, my body changed and I just didn't like how I felt."