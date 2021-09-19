Yungblud admires musicians who "followed their own path".

The 24-year-old star admires the likes of Blondie and Lady Gaga, admitting that he's been inspired by how they've approached their careers.

He said: "The bands I love, like The Cure, The Smiths, Joy Division, Blondie, Madonna, Lady Gaga, they did their own thing, they followed their own path. They followed it relentlessly, they followed it without excuse, they followed it without apology.

"That's what I want to do."

Yungblud has listened to advice from the likes of Robert Smith of The Cure and Liam Gallagher of Oasis.

And he's been similarly inspired by Avril Lavigne, describing the pop star as "amazing".

Yungblud told People: "She's amazing, man. She's very much, very much about me kind of doing my own path to do my own trajectory, not following trends and not following things.

"I think that's it. I think with it all, everything's subject to a trend right now, and I think for me personally, the definition of a trend is that it's meant to die, man."

The singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - has so far released two albums during his career, '21st Century Liability' and 'Weird!'.

And he's now planning to release two new albums in the coming months.

He said: "Two new albums are coming like babies, called 'Midwives', and I'm touring across America in January. It's not announced yet, but I'm just telling everyone tonight because I've had a couple of beers.

"I'm happy to be in America. I've actually missed The States so much. I've been literally sitting in the UK, and I've had too much fish and chips and tea, I think."