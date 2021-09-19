James Middleton's wedding featured "three important things" that helped to create the perfect day.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur married Alizee Thevenet on the Cote d'Azur on September 11, and James - who is the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge - has now revealed the behind-the-scenes details of their special day.

He told HELLO! magazine: "There are three important things for a good party: good music, good food and wine, and wonderful people. We were lucky enough to have all three."

James and Alizee were joined on their wedding day by the Duchess and her children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

The couple's dogs, Ella and Mabel, were flower girls on their wedding day, and James loved watching them greeting their guests, as they wore white ribbons around their necks.

He said: "The flower girls Ella and Mabel were given the job of welcoming each guest as they arrived."

The loved-up couple had originally planned to tie the knot in May 2020. However, they were twice forced to postpone their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about their wedding day, James shared: "We couldn't be happier. It was wonderful to finally celebrate with family and friends despite the challenges of a global pandemic but we were relaxed and knew the day would eventually come."

James announced news of his marriage via an Instagram post.

The entrepreneur - who was also joined at the ceremony by his sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews - wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "Mr & Mrs Middleton.

"Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am. (sic)"