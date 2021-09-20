Hannah Waddingham thanked Jason Sudeikis for "changing her life" as she picked up the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award on Sunday (19.09.21).

The 47-year-old actress took home the first award of the evening for her work as Rebecca Welton on 'Ted Lasso', and she paid an emotional tribute to her co-stars as she accepted the accolade at Los Angeles' LA Live.

Accepting the award from Seth Rogen - who mispronounced her name as Waddington - she said: "Argh, Jesus Christ on a bike. Sorry. Oh my God.

"Jason, you've changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl. I'm so privileged to work with you, I really am.

"Apple TV, Bill Laurence, the writers room, the thing that's charming about you, all of you, you don't realise how wonderful you are.

I just don't think people realise what you bring to the room when you're all quiet together and I'm so greatful to even be in your gaggle.

"Juno Temple, I swear to god if I could break off your arms and give it to you I would, because that's what you are to me. There's no Rebecca without Keeley and if you ever leave my life I'm going to stalk you."

Hannah - who beat off competition from her co-star Juno Temple, 'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Cecily Strong, 'Hacks' actress Hannah Einbinder, and 'The Flight Attendant' star Rosie Perez to take the honour - went on to thank the "normal people" in her life and spoke of how thankful she was that her parents were able to see her win.

She said: "To my parents who I nearly lost during filming, I'm so glad that you're here to see this moment. To my friends, Victoria, Michelle and Mark, I would't be up here without them, the normal people who help me run my life, Sadie and Al, Scott and Mat, Maz Murray, you are the loves of my life and this single mum wouldn't be here without you."

The former 'Game of Thrones' actress ended her speech with praise for her fellow theatre stars.

She said: "One more thing - West End musical theatre performers need to be on screen more, so please give them a chance because we won't let you down. Thank you so, so much."

Minutes later, Hannah's co-star Brett Goldstein accepted the award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and also heaped praise on his co-stars, admitting working on the show was one of the "biggest privileges and pleasures" of his life.

Jokingly censoring himself by mouthing his words a number of times, he said: "I was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear so... This cast can make me sick they're so good. To my mum, dad, Tara, Matt, Demi, Beau and Beth, I love you. Lastly I want to say to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly thank you for creating this show and inviting me to be part of it, it's been one of the biggest privileges and pleasures of my life... Thank you and goodnight."

Brett beat off competition from his co-stars Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and Jeremy Swift, as well as 'Hacks' star Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul Reiser for 'The Kominsky Method' and 'Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang to take the prize.