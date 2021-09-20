Evan Peters hailed his Emmy Award win a "dream come true".

The 34-year-old star scooped the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie honour at Sunday's (19.09.21) ceremony for his work as Detective Colin Zabel in 'Mare of Easttown' and after offering a string of thank yous to his co-stars and the crew of the show, he turned his attention to fans for their support.

Evan also praised his fellow nominees in the category, 'Hamilton' stars Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos, 'The Queen's Gambit' actor Thomas Brodie Sangster, and Paapa Essiedu of 'I May Destroy You'.

He said: "Thank you to the Academy, my fellow nominees, you guys are all incredible this year. I gotta thank my mom and dad for getting me out to LA, you guys are crazy for doing that, but we're gonna drink tonight.

"HBO, Avy Kaufman, Gavin O'Connor, Brett Inglesby, Mark Roybal for letting me be a part of your incredible show. Craig Zobel, for your playful and collaborative directing. Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet.

"I wanna thank the amazing crew, anyone who has ever helped me along the way but I especially want to thank those who watched the show, this is a dream come true for me tonight and it wouldn't have been possible without you."

Earlier, fellow 'Mare of Easttown' star Julianne Nicholson took home the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series of Movie honour ahead of her co-star Jean Smart, 'Hamilton's Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry, 'WandaVision's Katheryn Hahn, and Moses Ingram from 'The Queen's Gambit'.

Julianne went "old school", producing a written speech as she took to the stage at LA Live and gave thanks to all those who had worked on the show, singling out lead actress Kate Winslet for particular praise.

She said: "Thank you all very much, so much, thank you to the television Academy, to my team at UTA. Brad Inglesby, great material is hard to find and you wrote a script that was true to the horror and beauty and incredible bonds of ordinary people's lives, particularly the bonds between women, which we don't always see.

"Craig Zobel, you took that material and you made it sing out loud.

"Everyone at HBO, Mark Roybul and Whip, Avy Kaufman, I'm so glad you invited me to join an unbelievable cast.

"Evan and Jean and my 'Mare' family, Cameron and Cassie you made everything more fun.

"And Kate Winslet. Man, you're good at acting. But it turns out you're good at caring for a whole production. You led all of us every step of the way with such care and intelligence and love. If you hadn't called and asked me to join you in Philly, I'd probably have read the first two episodes and thought, 'Nah, the priest did it' and stayed home so I owe this to you.

"And to all the ladies out there, in Philidelphia and Texas and Kabul, or anywhere ,who are struggling sometimes, finding it hard to be happy sometimes, understanding that life can be a lot sometimes but never stopping, never losing hope, never giving up.

"And to my husband and children, Iggy and Phoebe, none of this would be anything without you cheering me on, I love you so much.