Jason Sudeikis scooped his first Emmy Award on Sunday (19.09.21).

The 46-year-old actor took home the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series prize ahead of Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish'), Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method'), William H. Macy ('Shameless') and Kenan Thompson ('Kenan') and paid tribute to his "family, mentors and teammates" as he accepted the award for his work on 'Ted Lasso'.

Jason - who also created and executive produces the show - said: "Thank you very much. This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life."

He then thanked those who worked on the show before giving a shout-out to the mentors and teachers who have guided his career, including 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels.

However, observing the writer wasn't in his seat, Jason quipped: "He went to go take a dump now. Perfect.

"He's gonna get home, he's gonna watch it, he loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine."

Again returning to his 'Ted Lasso' co-stars, he said: "I'm only as good as you guys make me look. So really, it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me and we reflect back and forth on each other."

Jean Smart took home her fourth Emmy when she scooped the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award ahead of Aidy Bryant ('Shrill'), Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant'), Allison Janney ('Mom') and Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish').

The 70-year-old actress - who had earlier lost out on the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie accolade to her 'Mare of Easttown' co-star Julianne Nicholson - dedicated her win to her late husband, Richard Gilliland.

Walking onto the stage at LA Live to a standing ovation, she said: “Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months yesterday.

"I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had."