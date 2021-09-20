RuPaul has become the most Emmy-awarded Black person in history.

The 60-year-old star scored his 11th career win at the ceremony on Sunday (19.09.21) when 'RuPaul's Drag Race' beat off competition from 'The Masked Singer', 'Nailed It!', 'Top Chef', and 'The Voice' to take the award for Outstanding Competition Program.

After thanking the Academy, the host dedicated the award to those who watch the show, as well as the "children" who compete.

He said: "“Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight. All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today.

"This is for you and for you kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you, we are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!"

Ru had picked up two other Emmys this year at the Primetime Creative Arts ceremony earlier this month, scoring wins for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

During his speech last week, he said, “I started in television 40 years ago on a public access station in Atlanta, Georgia. A little show called ‘The American Music Show.’ They were so kind to me to have me do my hard yards there years ago, and I want to thank them for being so kind to me and all the people in this business who’ve been kind. I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today.

"In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for this award.”