Kate Winslet "saluted" her fellow nominees as she took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie on Sunday (19.09.21).

The 45-year-old actress was visibly stunned to learn she'd taken the accolade for 'Mare of Easttown' ahead of Michaela Coel (‘I May Destroy You’), Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’), Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’), and Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Queen’s Gambit’) and kicked off her speech by praising their work.

She said: “OK, breathe. I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute you, I’m proud of all of you.”

Kate then thanked show creator Brad Inglesby for creating a must-see show featuring a relatable middle-aged woman.

She said: “It was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic... You made us all feel validated, honestly.”

After praising fellow winners and co-stars Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart - the latter of whom won for her work on 'Hacks' but was shortlisted for the drama - Kate turned her attention to her family, thanking her children and her husband, Ned Rocknroll.

She exclaimed of her spouse: “[And to] my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes, I am the winner!”

Kate's win came a decade after she won the same award for 'Mildred Pierce'.

The next award presented was for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and winner Ewan McGregor - who triumphed for his work on 'Halston' admitted the British actress was a hard act to follow.

He quipped: "It's quite difficult going after you, Kate."

The 50-year-old star then turned his attention to the show's cast and crew.

He said: “I just want to thank our crew first of all because like so many people have said tonight, we shot through the pandemic in New York City and through everybody’s professionalism and passion, kept us all safe. And so we couldn’t have done it without you.

“Ryan Murphy, thanks for championing ‘Halston’ and bringing it to Netflix. Thank you to Netflix.”

Ewan took home his first ever Emmy after beating competition from Paul Bettany (‘WandaVision’), Hugh Grant (‘The Undoing’), Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton’) and Leslie Odom Jr. (‘Hamilton’).