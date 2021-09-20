Olivia Colman "would have put money" on her not winning an Emmy Award on Sunday (19.09.21).

The 47-year-old actress was stunned when her name was read out as the winner of the Lead Actress in a Drama Series accolade for her work as Queen Elizabeth on 'The Crown'', taking the statuette ahead of co-star Emma Corrin, as well as Uzo Aduba from 'In Treatment', Elisabeth Moss from 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez, and 'Lovecraft Country' actress Jurnee Smollett.

Speaking from London, Olivia - who lost out on the award last year to 'Euphoria' star Zendaya - said: "I would have put money on that not happening.

"I want to say thank you very much for this, this is amazing. And what an extraordinary end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next."

The actress grew emotional as she then spoke about her late father.

She said: "I wish my dad was here to see this. So, I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this."

Meanwhile, Olivia's co-star Josh O'Connor admitted he was a "wreck" when he was announced as the winner of the Lead Actor in a Drama Series prize.

As he thanked his family for their support, as well as those who worked on 'The Crown', he singled out co-star Emma - who portrayed Princess Diana to his Prince Charles - for special praise.

He said: "I’m an absolute wreck. Thank you so much for this. That is the first line.

"Making ‘The Crown’ has been the most rewarding two years of my life. And the cast and crew our producers and all the brilliant directors, you made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you.

"Emma Corrin, you are a force of nature, I love you very much…

"Thanks to my mum, my dad, my brothers, my beautiful girlfriend for putting up with the chaos of this career that I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of.

"Finally my grandparents, my grandmother who passed a few months ago and my grandfather Peter O’Connor who hopefully watch this in the morning, your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift. Thank you so much.”

Other nominees in the category were Sterling K. Brown (‘This Is Us’) , Jonathan Majors (‘Lovecraft Country’) , Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’) , Billy Porter (‘Pose’) and Matthew Rhys (‘Perry Mason’) .