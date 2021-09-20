'Ted Lasso' was named Best Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21).

The AppleTV+ series capped off a successful evening by taking home one of the night's biggest awards ahead of a shortlist that also featured 'Black-ish',

‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘Hacks’, ‘The Flight Attendant',‘The Kominsky Method’, and ‘Pen15’.

Creator Bill Lawrence said: "I'd most like to thank the amazing cast, crew and writers."

He then praised the show's "fearless leader, Jason Sudeikis" - who had won the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series prize earlier in the evening - before thanking the fans for watching.

He added: “We appreciate you."

In his earlier speech, Jason had paid tribute to his "family, mentors and teammates".

Jason - who also created and executive produces the show - said: "Thank you very much. This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life."

As well as Jason's win, the show also saw victories for Hannah Waddingham in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category and Brett Goldstein for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

And both stars used their speeches to praise the show's lead.

Hannah said: "Argh, Jesus Christ on a bike. Sorry. Oh my God.

"Jason, you've changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl. I'm so privileged to work with you, I really am."

And Brett said in his speech: "I want to say to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly thank you for creating this show and inviting me to be part of it, it's been one of the biggest honours and privileges of my life... Thank you and goodnight."

In addition, the show scooped three honours at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month.