'The Crown' was named Best Drama at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.21).

The cast and crew of the regal drama vowed to "have a party" in London after learning they'd scooped the Outstanding Drama Series accolade at the ceremony in Los Angeles, taking the honour ahead of ‘The Boys’, ‘Bridgerton’, 'The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Pose’, and

‘This Is Us’.

Creator and executive producer Peter Morgan said via video link: "Thank you the Television Academy. Thank you Netflix. Thank you Sony. Thanks, this lot.

"Thank you to one or two people not here because we start shooting in a couple of hours... We're going to have a party now! I am lost for words and I'm very, very grateful. Thank you."

The win capped off a hugely successful night for the show, which scooped every award it was nominated for in the acting, writing and directing categories.

Peter had taken the Writing for a Drama Series honour earlier in the evening, while Jessica Hobbs won Directing for a Drama Series.

Olivia Colman's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth saw her take the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series honour, much to her shock.

She said: "I would have put money on that not happening.

"I want to say thank you very much for this, this is amazing. And what an extraordinary end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next."

Josh O'Connor admitted he was an "absolute wreck" to take home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series prize, while Gillian Anderson dedicated her win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series to her longtime manager Connie Freiberg.

Tobias Menzies was awarded the , Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series prize for his work as Prince Philip, but was unable to accept the award, so Kerry Washington - who had read out the nominees - took it on his behalf.