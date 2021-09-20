Ellen Pompeo has admitted fans are not "far off" with their speculation that 'Grey's Anatomy' is close to the end.

The 17th season of the medical drama saw a wave of past cast members, including Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Drew and Eric Dane, make a return to the show, prompting viewers to speculate the ABC show may be reaching the end of its time, and the 51-year-old actress - who plays Meredith Grey - has hinted that could well be the case.

Asked about the speculation at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21), she said: "They're not far off. I mean, I've been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It's not because I haven't been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivised me to stay."

But the actress refused to say if there is a definite end date in mind.

She said: "I'm not really supposed to say anything about it. I don't want to be disrespectful to people I've promised things to."

However,Ellen acknowledged the show will continue "as long as there's something to do, creatively".

She added: "Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there's a reason, that warrants it."

But she didn't seem too excited by the idea of a 19th season.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh please! Oh my goodness, can we pray together?"

Much of season 17 saw Ellen's character in a coma and dealing with the effects of coronavirus, and the actress felt it provided a safe way of working and a way to keep things relevant for the audience.

She said: "We had to work around COVID obviously and so we had to be creative and think of ways to keep the show going and still be safe. The coma was one and then the beach and the dream sequences was another and of course, bringing back people who had passed on to the other side.

"I think it just resonates with people right? Everyone wants to have one last conversation with someone they've lost."