Michaela Coel admitted it would take her "a couple of days to digest" being at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 33-year-old star's series 'I May Destroy You' - which she wrote, co-directed, executive produced and starred in - was nominated for four honours at Sunday's (19.09.21) ceremony and the actress admitted she couldn't believe how far her journey with making the show, which was inspired by her own experience of being a victim of sexual assault, has taken her.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' ahead of the ceremony: "['I May Destroy You'] is definitely fictional, but it's inspired by some real-life things that happened to me. It's kind of amazing and weird and overwhelming to be here, to have all of those experiences, plus the writing of the show, and the shooting... to lead us here is something that might take a couple of days to digest."

Michaela - who went on to win the Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award - recalled feeling "zen and grateful" when she found out she'd been nominated for a string of Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.

She said: "I was shooting [when I got the news of the nomination], and luckily I was shooting in a forest, so I just felt very zen and grateful. And then I called my mom."

In her acceptance speech, Michaela dedicated her win to survivors of sexual assault.

She said: "Thank you to Kate, Amy, and various artists unlimited for two of the best years of my life. I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault."

And the 'Chewing Gum' star urged other writers to push themselves out of their comfort zones.

She said: "I just wrote a little something, for writers, really," she said. "Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you.

"In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear, from it, from us, for a while and see what comes to you in the silence."