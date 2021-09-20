Rege-Jean Page's stylist finds it "easy" to dress him.

The 'Bridgerton' actor walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21) in a midnight blue Giorgio Armani Made to Measure outfit but Jeanne Yang - who has been working with the 31-year-old hunk since February - admitted he could have had his pick of the designers he wanted, but ultimately she knew he "loved" the final look.

She said: “In some ways it’s easier to dress him, because he’s so highly sought after by every label, but he also happens to be an incredibly kind person.

“I have found he loves things to have a little bit of a twist to them, and that’s why I could tell he really loved this look during fittings, and that’s when I really leaned into it. It’s great that he’s so receptive to different ideas...

"The biggest trick for me is to see the expression on the person’s face. If they’re not happy, you’re going to see it; but when they’re excited, it’s almost as though the outfit just glows.”

While it was a "gamble" to opt for the made to measure suit over having a rack of options to choose from, Jeanne is confident the risk paid off.

She told the Hollywood Reporter: “Made to measure is a really special experience, and I’m very conscientious about it when it’s offered. “You take a bit of a gamble by betting on one look, which is stressful in itself, but it’s a pretty terrific feeling when it pays off.”

The suit was chosen because of its colour, texture, fit.

Jeanne explained: “The fabric is just one of the many things that makes this look so interesting. The shawl collar also has this pronounced, rounded edge to it, elevating it beyond a typical shawl collar. And then we went tone-on-tone with his shirt, also in midnight blue, with a hidden placket, so there are no buttons, and also no tie; it’s just a super-clean look, which you rarely see on the red carpet...

“I always feel like midnight navy looks so much more interesting on camera than black. And a double-breasted jacket just suits Regé so well. He’s got such a great figure, which makes it easy to come up with interesting silhouettes that work on him. Everything looks good on Regé, and you definitely can tell when he’s enjoying what he’s wearing.”