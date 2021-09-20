Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter are to star in 'Johnny And Clyde'.

The upcoming film, which will be produced by Chad A. Verdi's Verdi Productions banner, will present a new take on the classic 'Bonnie and Clyde' story.

The picture will follow the two titular serial killers who are head over heels in love and on a crime spree. The duo have their sights set on robbing a casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter).

The flick is currently in production in Rhode Island with the roles of Johnny and Clyde set to be cast imminently. The chosen actors will join the production next month.

Tom DeNucci will direct with Chad A. Verdi, who is also a producer on the film with Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr, Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff.

Chad said: "I am very excited to have Megan play the role of Alana. She's a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could.

"I love Tyson's energy and can't wait for him and Megan to go head-to-head."

Megan became typecast as a sex symbol earlier in her career as a result of her roles in 'Transformers' and 'Jennifer's Body' and admitted last year that she was still "angry" about the criticism she had received.

Explaining how she had watched an earlier movie of hers, the 35-year-old actress said: "I started getting really angry.

"I was like, 'F*** that, why did I live for a decade thinking that I was s*** at something when I was actually pretty decent at it?' That led to a realisation that I'd been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life."