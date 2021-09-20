Jurnee Smollett and Misha Green paid tribute to Michael K. Williams at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21).

The ‘Lovecraft Country’ actress and creator both adorned their outfits with pins bearing the letters MKW in honour of their late co-star, who died earlier this month.

Showing off the pin on her sleeve, Misha told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: [We] just wanted a little piece of something here to remind everyone and to remind us that we’re supposed to have someone here with us."

And Jurnee – who had her pin in her hair - was convinced Michael’s spirit was with them for the evening.

She added: “And he is here with us. He's here in spirit. I can feel him in little moments. And his work is just so profound and everything that he's done, particularly what he brought to Montrose was just so special and brave. So it's just our way of honouring him."

Although the show walked away from the ceremony empty handed, Jurnee – who lost out on the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series prize to ‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman – admitted they had plans in place to dance “in honour of Michael”.

She said: "That would just be so special for us. In honour of Michael, we plan to dance because that's what he did so well.

"There's something about the way Michael lived his life and the amount of joy that he brought to our lives that we want to celebrate tonight."

Michael had been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series prize for his work on the show and presenter Kerry Washington took a moment to reflect on the star before she announced ‘The Crown’s Tobias Menzies as the winner.

She said: "The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely memorable, remarkable performances this year.

"But I would like to take a moment to mention one in particular Michael K Williams Michael was - it's crazy to say was - Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.

"Michael, I know you are here, you wouldn't miss this, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you."