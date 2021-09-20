Rita Ora has insisted the "next phase" of her life is about "protecting herself".

The 30-year-old singer and actress has admitted she was "burning the candles at both ends" and is very much a "yes" person, but is now making her health a priority.

The 'Anywhere' singer told the October issue of Vogue Australia magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: “I wanted things to happen then and now.

“I’ve realised that’s not how life works."

She continued: "I exhausted myself.

"This next phase of my life, I’m protecting myself.

“It’s all really about making the right choices and focusing really hard on my work and my health.”

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' star also admitted she has made "a lot of sacrifices" for her career in music, but it has rewarded her in many ways.

She explained: “This is one of the best jobs in the world. It’s unbelievable, the appreciation you get from making music, it’s incomparable to anything I’ve ever experienced. But at the same time, you have a lot of sacrifices, a lot of time on your own.

“Music has been that fulfilment for me in those moments.”

Rita - who is dating 46-year-old filmmaker Taika Waititi - insisted music has been there for her through “friendships, relationships, self-worth, self-discovering, confidence, independence, sorrow, loneliness”.

She added: “You’ve got something there that protects you, that gives you that shield of confidence, or that shield of sympathy, or whatever mood you need.

“It’s the only thing I rely on to bring me joy.

“It’s probably the one, [the] only thing I know I can rely on.”

The October issue of Vogue Australia is on sale on September 27.