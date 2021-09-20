Catherine Zeta-Jones is "really looking forward" to the "great camaraderie" on the set of 'Wednesday'.

The 51-year-old actress is set to star as Morticia Addams in the upcoming Netflix series helmed by Tim Burton, and the Welsh-born star can't wait to start filming in Romania shortly.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (19.09.21), where her husband Michael Douglas, 76, was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series accolade, she said: “I’m just about to start shooting in Romania.

“I’m so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the make-up and costume designer who I’ve worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on ‘Traffic’. It’s going to be a really great camaraderie. I’m really looking forward to it.”

On his acclaimed comedy-drama 'The Kominsky Method' being nominated for several prizes, Michael commented: "This is our final year.

“We got six nominations. I love this show.”

'The Addams Family' spin-off stars 'You' actress Jenna Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Addams.

The plot is as follows: "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore [Academy]."

Gwendoline Christie recently joined the cast as Principal Larissa Weems, who holds a grudge against Morticia (Catherine).

Luis stars as her husband Gomez, while Isaac Ordonez, Victor Dorobantu and George Burcea will portray Pugsley, Thing and Lurch respectively.