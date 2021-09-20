Google is reportedly working on a new foldable phone.

The tech giant is seemingly internally testing a second foldable Pixel smartphone, and the new device has already been handed the codename of Jumbojack, according to 9to5Google’s sources.

It's been suggested that the innovative new design will have two screens - one of which will be deactivated when the device is folded into two.

It's also been speculated that the codename relates to the fast-food chain Jack in the Box’s Jumbo Jack cheeseburger, with the suggestion being that the handset has a hamburger-like design.

However, other details about the handset - such as screen sizes - remain a secret and Google has remained tight-lipped amid the speculation.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced that it was making it easier for consumers to delete their search history.

Over the summer, the tech giant started rolling out a new feature for iOS devices to improve the way people delete their history on smartphones.

Before the update, users could choose to either wipe their entire search history from the Google app, delete entries one at a time, or set up an auto-delete rule ever three, 18 or 26 months.

Now, users can "delete last 15 min" with one tap on a settings screen.