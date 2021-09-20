Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl.

The 33-year-old royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter into the world on Saturday (18.09.21) at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

A statement from the royal family read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Princess Beatrice and her baby girl are "both doing well" and she's already looking forward to introducing her to five-year-old Christopher, Edoardo's son from a previous relationship.

The statement explained: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The news has also been posted on Princess Beatrice's official Twitter account.

The message read: "Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. (sic)"

"Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. (sic)"

The princess and her property tycoon husband tied the knot at a private ceremony in Windsor in July last year.

The ceremony was attended by Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family.

Beatrice and Edoardo had originally planned to get married in May 2020, but coronavirus delayed the plans.

Buckingham Palace said the ceremony was "small" and that the ceremony took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.

The Princess and her husband are thought to have begun dating in 2018, but it wasn't until 2019 when they stepped out together in public for the first time.