Josh O'Connor won’t be giving Dominic West any tips on playing Prince Charles.

The 31-year-old actor’s two-series stint at portraying the heir to the throne on ‘The Crown’ has come to an end but he insisted his successor won’t need to turn for him for any advice because he’s so talented.

He said: “Dominic needs no tips from me. He's the greatest of the great.”

Josh insisted it wasn’t difficult to say goodbye to the character because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21) – where he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the Netflix show – he told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "It happened quite easily, there was a whole global pandemic.”

But the British star admitted he had a wonderful time working on the show for two years, even though it left him in pain.

He said: “I loved it. My back was aching [because I slouched for the part]."

"I had the time of my life making it. It was, like, two of the most special years.”

Josh was pleasantly surprised to learn the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched the show.

He said: "That's great, I love that. Any audience for The Crown is great. ... It's one of those shows that touched a lot of people.”

Not all of Josh’s co-stars were in attendance for the awards and he admitted he was disappointed not to be sharing the evening – which saw the show win every accolade it was nominated for, including the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series – with them.

He said: “They're amazing and I miss them all. It's sad not to be together to celebrate the end of it, but we'll celebrate back in London."