The Chinese version of TikTok will limit users who are under 14 years old to 40 minutes a day.

The news has been confirmed by ByteDance - the parent company of Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok - in a new blog post.

The move sits within the context of the Chinese government's push to impose restrictions on kids' access to video games and other similar types of technology.

Under the revised measures, kids aged under 14 will only be able to access Douyin between 6am and 10pm. As a result, they won't be able to access the app outside of these hours.

The Chinese government's approach stems from a fear of the potentially harmful impact of Douyin on young people.

Last month, meanwhile, it was revealed that TikTok has been testing the ability to upload five-minute videos.

The video-sharing platform initially only allowed one-minute videos before it began testing the ability to post videos up to three minutes long in December 2020, which was eventually approved and rolled out universally.

And the social media site is already planning to extend the maximum length even further, as social media consultant Matt Navarra has confirmed TikTok is testing the ability to post five-minute clips.

Matt published a screenshot of a TikTok bulletin which read: “Upload videos up to 5 minutes long from your device. Make sure you’re using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app or tiktok.com."