Cheryl will still headline Birmingham Pride, just three weeks after Sarah Harding's death.

The 38-year-old pop star is set to return to performing on September 25, after her former Girls Aloud bandmate lost her battle with cancer on September 5, at the age of 39.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Cheryl will still headline this weekend as planned, despite her heartbreak.

"She is devastated by Sarah’s passing but also knows the last thing Sarah would have wanted was for her to let down their fans."

Sarah was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020 and in March, she revealed she "did not expect to see another Christmas".

Cheryl - who joined Girls Aloud in 2002 - took to Instagram after Sarah's death was announced and admitted she was still in a state of "disbelief".

She wrote: "Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed. As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans. We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. (sic)"

Cheryl explained that Sarah felt heartened by the support of her fans amid her cancer battle.

Her Instagram post continued: "She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most [praying emoji] I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love [broken heart emoji] I love you Sarah… farewell (sic)"