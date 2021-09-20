Mandy Moore insists “nothing is as satisfying” as motherhood.

The ‘This Is Us’ actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed son Gus into the world in February and she admitted her life has changed “in every imaginable way” since then.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards at LA Live in Los Angeles on Sunday (19.09.21), she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "It's the greatest thing ever. This stuff is fantastic, I am so happy to be at parties like this, but nothing is as satisfying.”

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old star is working on the sixth and final season of ‘This Is Us’ and is expecting an “insane” breakdown at the end of filming because she’s already so emotional about saying goodbye to the Pearson family.

She said: “It's already tears. Tears for the material and tears for the fact that we're leaving this family. This family is disbanding. But we have many, many months and episodes to shoot.”

While Mandy has embraced motherhood, she recently admitted caring for Gus on her own while Taylor was away on tour was an “overwhelming” experience, particularly because the tot was teething.

Alongside a photo of baby Gus, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best. (sic)"

Mandy subsequently admitted that taking care of Gus on her own was a challenge. However, she also insisted she was "grateful" to spend quality time with her baby boy.

She said: "Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour) and it can be overwhelming but I’m so grateful that I got to have him all to myself."