Ricky Gervais feared scenes in the new series of 'After Life' would be too shocking for Netflix.

The 60-year-old comedian has reprised the role of Tony Johnson for a third season of the hit show, but Ricky admits some of the scenes could upset viewers.

Ricky - who rose to fame playing David Brent in 'The Office' - said: "Series two was bad enough, but in series three, there are two of the cast who do the worst thing I’ve ever seen made for television.

"I was cutting it down and thinking, ‘Even Netflix won’t put that out.'"

Ultimately, Netflix decided to give the scene the green light, and Ricky can wait for fans to see it.

The stand-up star also claimed that the new season of 'After Life' is the "best one yet".

He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "I am very pleased with it. It is nearly finished and it’s the best one yet.

"Every single person in the cast is incredible. We did it through COVID so it’s a double pleasure that we got it done.

"It’s so fun to work with them. They make it easy. It’s so fun all the time, genuinely. We laugh every day. We really do.

"Every single person in the cast is incredible … and I take all the credit!"

The much-anticipated third season of the show is set to air on Netflix over the festive season.

And the award-winning comedian has offered one insight into what fans can expect from the new series.

Discussing season three, Ricky said: "It will be out as close to Christmas as we can do it or just after. The dog does not die. That’s the only spoiler I’ll give!"