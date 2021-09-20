Dane Bowers once spilt a pint of pineapple juice all over himself in front of Janet Jackson.

The 41-year-old star and his group Another Level previously supported the 'Miss You Much' singer on tour, and Dane has recalled embarrassing himself in front of the pop icon.

Dane said: "She actually came and ate in the catering area with us one time. I was out playing football and I fell over in front of everyone while trying to kick a football and spilt a whole pint of pineapple juice all myself."

Janet found the incident hilarious, according to Dane, who recalled the chart-topping star spitting her food out as she laughed at him.

However, he also thinks Janet is still certain to remember him after all these years.

Speaking to MailOnline, he shared: "It made her laugh so much that she spat her food out. It wasn't my finest moment. She'll definitely remember me!"

Despite the humiliating incident, Dane still has fond memories of his time supporting Janet.

He also admitted that the tour was huge for the group.

He said: "It was such an honour to represent the UK side of pop R&B. It was 32 dates around Europe. That was just huge for us. It was Jackson, ya know?"

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Dane and Laura Anderson are taking some time apart.

The celebrity duo are apparently still together but they've decided to take a little break after a recent row.

The source said: "Dane and Laura had a big row last month.

"Things had been going well but now it seems like they have hit a bump in the road. Officially they’re still together but they have decided to spend some time apart."