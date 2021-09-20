Dame Joan Collins has become one of the first people to receive her COVID- 19 booster vaccine.

The 88-year-old 'Dynasty' star got a flu vaccination as well as a coronavirus booster jab and shared the news with her 255,000 Instagram followers.

Before she also encouraged others to “turn up when called” once their time for a booster shot comes around.

She said: “Delighted to have received the flu jab and booster vaccine at the same time, and have had no side effects.

“I encourage everyone to turn up when called.

“Diamonds maybe forever, but the vaccine is a lifesaver.

“Thank you Drs Ammara Hughes and Raj Gill.”

Speaking recently about the introduction of a third booster jab, UK health secretary Sajid Javid suggested it will ensure that the most vulnerable people are protected "through the winter months".

He said: "It is excellent that getting your booster jab has now become even easier thanks to the opening of the National Booking Service to those eligible.

"Booster doses are an important way of keeping the virus under control for the long term and will protect the most vulnerable through the winter months."

Last week it was confirmed that booster jabs would start to be rolled out across England.

The decision was made after the government's vaccine advisers, the JCVI, suggested that somewhere in the region of 30 millon people should be offered a third dose.

The recommendation is that the booster job should be given at least six months after someone has received their second injection.

And it was also revealed that people in Scotland are going to be offered booster jabs as well.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the programme "was intended to prolong the protection" of vaccine, and would run alongside the flu vaccination programme.