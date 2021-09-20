Jesy Nelson thinks people are either going to “love” or “hate” her new single.

The 30-year-old songstress is just about to release her first song as a solo artist since leaving girlband Little Mix in December.

And she suggests that everyone will have an opinion of sorts on upcoming offering ‘BOYZ'-whether that be positive or negative.

Speaking to Noctis XXI magazine, she said: “I wanted to come back with a song where people are like 'okay!'

“You're either going to love it or you're going to hate it and I would rather that than people be like, ‘meh, okay'."

And Jesy insists the track, which centres on her unhealthy obsession with bad boys, is very much from the heart, having written it when she was going through a break-up.

She added: "I just think it’s in your face.

"I wrote it when I was going through a break-up and it's me all over.

“I just love a bad boy.

“I say it to people all the time… it’s not healthy!"

After bidding fairwell to 'Little Mix' last year Jesy also spoke about her desire to “tell my truth” now she's gone solo, suggesting that writing songs is “like therapy” to her.

She said: “As an artist, I want to stay authentic to myself.

“I don't ever want to be given a song just because it's a hit.

“I want my songs to genuinely come from me as fans can tell when a song has and when it hasn't.

“That's what a true artist is, when you really are authentic to yourself and tell your own stories.

“To be able to tell my truth and stories that people have never heard before is really nice and quite refreshing.

“ It's like therapy for me."