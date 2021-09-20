Gisele Bundchen has come to the defence of a fellow model who was criticised for saying she won’t have a COVID-19 vaccination.

The 41-year-old Brazilian beauty took to Instagram to say she is saddened at criticism aimed at “kind and loving person” Doutzen Kroes, who Gisele suggests is being attacked simply “because she expressed her feelings”.

Gisele, who is married to American Football star Tom Brady who contracted coronavirus himself earlier this year, said: "I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person.

“I can't believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings.

"It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many people’s hearts.

“Hate is not the answer.

"The only way we can create a better world is through compassion and acceptance.

"I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world.

“We need it more than ever."

The criticism was in response to 36-year-old Dutch model Doutzen’s Instagram post, which read: "Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights.

"They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same.

“So although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth:

"I will not be forced to take the shot.

“I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society.

“I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.

"Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love!

"Pass on the torch of hope and love and speak your truth."