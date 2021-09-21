Gwen Stefani is still excited by her wedding day.

The 51-year-old singer married Country star Blake Shelton in July but she’s clearly still reminiscing about the big day.

After showing a throwback video on Instagram of the moment she was fitted for her Vera Wang dress ahead of the ceremony.

Gwen uploaded a video of her trying on the silk gown, which was embroidered with the names of 45-year-old singer Blake, and her son’s with British rocker Gavin Rossdale, Kingston James, Zuma Nesta and Apollo Bowie.

Which she captioned: "The moment I said yes to the dress.”

Meanwhile, Blake said recently that his and Gwen’s life as a married couple has been "incredible".

Having tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch in the summer, so far at least, they seem to be loving married life.

Blake said backstage at CMA Summer Jam: "Married life is incredible.

“I mean, it's everything that it already was, which was awesome.

"She just - she can't get away from me now!"

Blake has been loving life ever since they tied the knot earlier this summer, and he still can't believe how "lucky" he's been to have married his dream woman.

A source previously told the Us Weekly magazine: "These have been the best two months ever for Blake.

“He can't believe how lucky he is."

And it seems Gwen more than echoes his sentiments.

Speaking about the songs they’ve done together, ‘Happy Anywhere’ and ‘Nobody But You’, she said: “When Blake asked me to be on ‘Happy Anywhere,’ I cried because I was so excited about it.

“The song is so ‘our song’ and we’re so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us.

“When I heard ‘Nobody But You’ I was so blown away by the song I was jealous that I wasn’t on it.”