Michael B.Jordan’s relationship has the seal of approval from his girlfriend’s dad.

The 'Black Panther' star confirmed he was dating Lori Harvey on Instagram in January and now her father, comedian Steve Harvey has heaped praise on the actor, saying it’s the first time she’s been happy in a relationship.

Speaking to People, the 64-year-old ‘Family Feud’ host said: "I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now.

“I really am.

"It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship].

“ And it's the first time she's been happy."

Before he praised “good guy” Michael.

He added: "He's just a good guy.

“If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways.

"But I can't say nothing bad, man.

“He's just got a great family, man.

“He's a spiritual guy."

And after Michael was previously named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Steve joked that doesn’t really carry any clout as far as he’s concerned.

He added: "He's not the sexiest man alive to me, at all.

"I haven't seen it.

“I haven't seen anything sexy yet.

"But I'm a father.

“I don't give a damn if you [are] cute.

"I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her."

Speaking previously about winning the SMA gong, which was awarded to him in November 2020, Michael said it was “a good club to be part of”.

He said: “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.

“But it’s a good club to be a part of.”