Dannii Minogue used to "fight" with her sister Kylie all the time.

The 49-year-old singer has revealed she used to scrap with the 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker on a regular basis when they were growing up together in Melbourne, Victoria, because they had to share a bedroom and would often debate the ownership of certain belongings.

Speaking on the Squiz Kidz podcast, Dannii said: "I have to say, I did fight with my sister. I feel that when you fight with your siblings, it's an important part of growing up and learning about yourself and how to communicate. It's okay to fight, it's okay to have different opinions. Down the road, though, you will become so close to your brothers and sisters."

Earlier this year, Dannii opened up about how she was "pitted" against her 53-year-old sister when she moved to London to launch her career in the 1990s, but she has admitted the jibes actually brought the pair closer together.

She said at the time: "I was definitely pitted against my sister: 'She's thin and perfect and you're not, you're fat and…' – I've had every word said to me. It was difficult. I went to her and we did discuss it. But we had to not become consumed by someone else's headspace."

However, the rude remarks really affected Dannii's mental health and she even considered quitting the music scene for a quiet life.

She explained: "I didn't know what else there would be for me after that. But there were some points when I just thought, 'Whoa, it is not worth being in this kind of career.' Not that I felt like it had crushed me, but I sometimes felt like, maybe I'll just step away from it because it's ridiculous."