Tom Ford's husband Richard Buckley has died.

The 60-year-old fashion designer has confirmed the 72-year-old fashion editor sadly passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday (19.09.21), after a "prolonged illness".

The couple's eight-year-old son Alexander 'Jack' John Buckley Ford was by his parent's side.

In a statement issued to Vogue, Ford said: “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley.

“Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.”

The fashion muse tied the knot in secret with the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International in 2014, after 27 years of dating.

The pair met at a fashion show in the 80s, and it was love at first sight.

Ford previously recalled: "I went to a fashion show and this silver-haired guy was staring at me with these piercing water-blue eyes.

"It scared me because I absolutely saw and knew my entire future.

"About 10 days later, someone asked if [Buckley] was seeing anyone. He said, 'No, there was this guy I had seen at a fashion show,' and at that moment, the elevator door opened and there I was. Richard jumps in the elevator and he's practically tap dancing.

"We had three dates. We were living together four weeks later. He gave me the keys to his apartment, and we have lived together ever since."