Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess hope their real-life romance will lead them to success on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The couple made their debut on the dancefloor during Monday's (20.09.21) season 30 premiere and concluded their romantic dance with a kiss, and Sharna feels that their relationship could help them in the show.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We love to have fun with each other ... we playfully tease each other. All the other pros are so happy for me."

Brian, 48, then quipped: "Yeah, but they're still giving us a hard time."

The couple danced the foxtrot to the Silk Sonic song 'Skate' and fans were also given a glimpse of the pair's rehearsals.

In the clip, Brian joked: "If I mess this up, I wouldn't be surprised if Sharna left me."

Brian, who separated from wife Megan Fox after a decade of marriage last year, also explained what competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' meant for his relationship with Sharna.

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star said: "When we first started dating she always said that one of her dreams with me was, 'Hey, we'll dance together one day.' And then (I realised), if I suck at this, she's gonna have to write off that dream and be like, 'Oh, we'll get into skydiving I guess.'

"I didn't want her to have to write that dream off because I was terrible at it."

The pair scored 24 out of 40 from the judges for their dance and Sharna admits that she couldn't resist locking lips with her partner at the end.

The 36-year-old dancer said: "It felt natural and easy. I was so proud of him, I couldn't not kiss him at the end of it. And then I was just giddy after that."