Noel Gallagher performed a duet with Sir Paul McCartney at his daughter Stella's 50th birthday bash.

The 54-year-old singer and the 79-year-old icon performed a couple of songs together at the star-studded birthday party, which was held at the Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire, South-East England.

Noel shared: "I ended up on stage with the great Paul McCartney playing the song 'Birthday' and then segued into 'I Saw Her Standing There'.

"It wasn’t like I was there and they pulled me out of the crowd like a surprise. I was asked a couple of weeks up front.

"I performed, I did some of my stuff, and then someone said, ‘We’ll get you up on stage with my dad.’ And I said, ‘F****** yes!’

"It was quite the night and, as you can imagine, for a chap like me it was quite the moment."

Other big-name guests at the party included Sir Elton John and Sir Ringo Starr.

But Noel was actually left feeling disappointed that Ringo, 81, didn't join him and Paul on stage for a song.

The former Oasis star - who is a huge fan of the Beatles - told 'Matt Morgan’s Funny How?' podcast: "I performed with the bass player while the drummer watched.

"The only one thing that could have made it better would be that the other remaining Beatle was playing drums, but he wasn’t."

Despite his frustration, Noel insisted he had a "good night" at Stella's birthday bash.

He added: "It wasn’t my party. I was only a guest so I can’t say, ‘I’ll only do it if Ringo does it. I’m either playing with both of you, or I’m playing with none of you.’ It was a good night, though."