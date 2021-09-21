The Spice Girls' iconic Spice Bus has been recreated by Spotify.

The vehicle appeared in the chart-topping girl group's 1997 film 'Spice World' and in celebration of one of the most popular girl bands of all time, the streaming service has recreated the bus to take fans on a tour across London.

Sulinna Ong, Spotify's Head of Music in the UK and Ireland, explained: "The Spice Girls have shaped the way the music industry operates today. Their message of female empowerment resonated across the world, no matter who you were or what you looked like - and continues into this day.

"The fact that 18 to 24 year olds stream the Spice Girls the most shows what an impact the girls continue to have around the world. Bringing back the Spice Bus is Spotify's way of giving a little something back to the fans who have flown the flag for Girl Power over 25 years.''

The Spice Bus travelled across the UK capital, starting at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London, where the girl group filmed their 'Wannabe' music video in the mid-90s.

The bus tour - which was hosted by 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star Baga Chipz - then headed over to Tower Bridge, as the fans were introduced to some of London's best-known landmarks.

Meanwhile, Melanie C claimed earlier this year that Victoria Beckham would "love" to perform with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury.

The singer-turned-designer snubbed the band's reunion tour in 2019, but would apparently be open to a comeback at the festival.

Asked whether Victoria would join them at Glastonbury, Melanie replied: "Well, between you and I, Mrs Beckham would love to do Glastonbury.

"It's something that I know has been rumoured a lot but it's not been seriously talked about. But we do constantly talk about getting back on stage because the shows in 2019 were incredible.

"We'd love to do it again - once the world allows."