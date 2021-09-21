Amanda Kloots thinks 'Dancing with the Stars' is "a way to find [herself] again".

The 39-year-old TV star and her pro partner Alan Bersten performed the tango for their first dance of the series, and Amanda subsequently became emotional as she discussed her involvement with the show.

Amanda - who lost her husband, Nick Cordero, in July last year - said: "I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day.

"On July 5, 2020, I lost my husband from repercussions of COVID. I miss him every single day. I miss every single part of him.

"If Nick could've said anything to me before he passed, he would've looked at me right in the eye and said you better not stop living. You better keep going."

Earlier this month, Amanda revealed she was determined to "honour" her late husband on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The TV star explained why she was so keen to join the show, after losing Nick last year.

She said: "I think the best way to honour somebody's life is to keep living your life, and I know Nick would want me to do that. And I feel like being back dancing - I haven't danced like this in seven years - so it's kind of like finding that part of myself again.

"So much has changed and I'm excited. I'm excited to find that part of myself again and I know that in doing this, I'll feel him with me every single day. I already have started [to feel him with me again] in rehearsals. I'm having the best time ever."