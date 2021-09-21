Liam Payne has put his Surrey mansion on the market for £6.5 million.

The 28-year-old singer purchased the five-bedroom property in March 2015 and he previously lived there with Cheryl, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his four-year-old son Bear.

A source told MailOnline: "Liam has a lot of great memories from the house but it's time to move on. He wants something different, signalling a new era in his life.

"The house is incredible so there's bound to be lots of interest."

Liam - who has rekindled his relationship with Maya Henry - is seeking to make a £1.5 million profit on the property, having previously put it up for rent for £8,000 a week.

Earlier this year, Liam claimed that the coronavirus crisis has helped him to feel more relaxed.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has struggled with his mental health in the past, and he feels the lockdown was a "blessing in disguise" for himself.

He explained: "For me, learning to relax has always been quite a hard thing to do because I feel like if I'm not moving forward, then I must be going backwards. And I think that's something that I've always struggled with.

"So, in a way it's kind of a blessing in disguise, as this has all kind of taught me to relax a little bit more. And to not be so worried about that, like the world is not going to fall over if I don't do something today. So, it's been nice in that respect. But I think for a lot of people it's difficult, and I definitely took for granted how much I miss my family.

"I'm used to being away from home, I'm used to being abroad and not seeing very much of them. But I'd always see them at a show or at something once a year."