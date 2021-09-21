Apple's iOS15 update is now available for download.

The tech giant has not introduced wholesale changes for the latest big update but have taken into account how the lives of users have changed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest updates for iPad and iPhones users are on FaceTime in a nod to the amount of time people have spent on online calls over the past 18 months.

FaceTime Group mode now supports a grid view that allows people to see more faces at the same time and lets users listen to music and watch Apple TV and stream other services such as Disney+.

Apple has also added features like the ability to blur out backgrounds on FaceTime and put users into focus, in a similar manner to Portrait mode for photos taken on iPhones.

The firm have also added improvements to the digital wallet as it can now unlock doors and hotel rooms that support the relevant technology.

Meanwhile, the new Focus feature enables those who are frequently glued to their screens to select the kind of notifications they want to receive and who they want to get them from. As an example, a user can set their phone to 'Work' mode and opt to only receive notifications from work colleagues.

When the other notifications, users can set up a 'do not disturb' message to inform others that they are not available at that moment in time.