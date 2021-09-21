Facebook has been warned over the 'very small' LED on its new 'smart' Ray-Ban glasses.

The tech firm has teamed up with the eyewear company for the product, which includes a face-mounted camera that is able to take pictures and brief videos with a verbal cue.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has asked the social media giant to demonstrate that the LED light on the glasses is an effective way to notify other people that they are being recorded by the wearer.

The Italian privacy watchdog the Garante had previously raised concerns about the smart glasses.

The first Facebook and Ray-Ban specs went on sale earlier this month, they resemble typical sunglasses but also contain two cameras mounted on the front that enables the user to record content and upload it to a new app called View.

However, European regulators are concerned about the little indicator.

The DPC said: "While it is accepted that many devices including smart phones can record third party individuals, it is generally the case that the camera or the phone is visible as the device by which recording is happening, thereby putting those captured in the recordings on notice. With the glasses, there is a very small indicator light that comes on when recording is occurring. It has not been demonstrated to the DPC and Garante that comprehensive testing in the field was done by Facebook or Ray-Ban to ensure the indicator LED light is an effective means of giving notice."