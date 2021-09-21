Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels "relieved" to have finally revealed her baby bump.

The 42-year-old TV star and rapper Jeezy are preparing for the arrival of their first child, and Jeannie is glad that the news is now out in the open, after hiding it from the public for the last five months.

She explained: "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news."

Jeannie and Jeezy decided they wanted to start a family nearly 12 months ago, but their ambition hasn't been easy to achieve.

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot earlier this year - opted to try IVF treatment and previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Jeannie told Women's Health magazine: "We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time."

Jeannie never wanted to be a parent until last year, and after her miscarriage, she started to wonder whether she was being punished.

She explained: "I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself.

"My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never."

The TV star also revealed that her romance with Jeezy led her to have a change of heart about parenthood.

She said: "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…"

And despite being thrilled about her pregnancy, Jeannie knows that motherhood is the "hardest role in the entire world".

Discussing the challenge, she said: "Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world.

"Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect."