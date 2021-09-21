Ashley Graham is thrilled to be having twin boys.

The 33-year-old model has taken to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband Justin Ervin - who already have a 20-month-old son called Isaac - are set to welcome two more baby boys.

In a video taken from a sonogram appointment, Ashley asks: "Is that twins?"

Looking at the scan, the brunette beauty then says: "That’s a penis!"

Ashley subsequently asks about the sex of the second child and the doctor tells her: "That’s a boy too."

Ashley then suddenly sits up and expresses her joy at the news.

She said: "Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys..."

Some of Ashley's famous friends have taken to social media to congratulate the model on her pregnancy news.

Winnie Harlow commented on the post: "Wow [heart emoji] multiple blessings congratulations (sic)"

Elsewhere, Cindy Eckert, the American entrepreneur, wrote: "Screaming out loud [heart emojis] (sic)"

Ashley first announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in July.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star posted a snap of her growing baby bump on her photo-sharing platform, and revealed she can't wait for the "next chapter" with Justin.

Ashley - who has been married to Justin since 2010 - wrote at the time: "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us [heart emoji] (sic)"

Ashley has subsequently posted various photos of her baby bump on social media, including one picture of herself standing naked in a field.

She captioned the image: "earth mother vibes [flower emojis]"

And Justin - who took the snap - simply replied with a series of love-heart and camera emojis.