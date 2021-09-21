Chrissy Teigen has joked John Legend will feel "awkward" shooting 'The Voice' with Ariana Grande.

The 35-year-old model loves playing Ariana's tunes at home and she thinks that her love of the '7 Rings' hitmaker has created an interesting dynamic on the set of the NBC show.

Chrissy - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with John - jokingly said on her Instagram Story: "Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of 'The Voice', and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande.

"Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household ... and have to be him."

During previous seasons of the show, Chrissy joined John on the set.

This time, however, she was absent from the set and so she couldn't wait to watch the premiere of the new season.

Chrissy - who married the award-winning musician in 2013 - explained: "I didn't go to any of the tapings - I have no idea who's who, or what's what - so I'm going to be watching along with all of you. And I will be unbiased and also support my husband."

Ariana, 28, joined the cast of 'The Voice' earlier this year.

The pop star replaced Nick Jonas on the show and she previously admitted she couldn't wait to work with the star-studded panel, which also includes Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John.

Ariana - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - wrote on Twitter in March: "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! [heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you (sic)"