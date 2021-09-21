Kerry Katona regularly receives abusive messages on social media.

The 41-year-old star has discussed her personal experience of online trolls in her column for new! magazine, admitting the hateful posts have led her to doubt herself.

She wrote: "I've been called an unfit mother and been asked 'Are you not dead yet?' You do start to believe the horrible comments after a while."

However, Kerry - who shot to fame as a member of Atomic Kitten - has ultimately found the inner strength to look beyond the trolls and enjoy her life.

She wrote: "I got to a time in my life, when I was 36, where I told myself 'Other people's opinions do not matter. They do not define me as a person'. It took me a long time to get to that point - but that is where I am now."

Kerry decided to speak out on the issue after TV star Alex Scott recently revealed the abuse she's received over the years.

The 36-year-old presenter admitted to being in a "really dark place" amid the online hate.

Alex - who used to play soccer for England - shared: "Being an athlete, you’re used to criticism, and I could always take that as a footballer in terms of: ‘I don’t think you had a good game.’ But trolling – it’s not related to what I can improve. I went from being on screen doing a job I love to thinking: ‘I know what’s going to happen as soon as I step off this chair'.

"I was in a really dark place … I was lonely. I’d go home and it felt like I was all on my own. [I’d think], I’ve got no one to talk to, no one knows what I’m experiencing or going through.

"Until, eventually, the only thing I could do was tell everyone. That was my, ‘I can’t take it any more, I need to tell you all what I’m going through’ moment."